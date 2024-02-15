Inboundav Wins 2023 Hubspot Impact Award For Platform Excellence, Highlighting Results For Hubspot Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Peter Malick, CEO and Founder of InboundAV ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATED, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InboundAV, a platinum tier HubSpot solutions partner , has received the semiannual 2023 HubSpot Impact Award for platform excellence after demonstrating exceptional execution of HubSpot migration, onboarding, customization, and prolonged support for #1 fastest growing U.S. franchise company Stratus Building Solutions. This award is granted to two North American HubSpot Solutions Partners per year who demonstrate exceptional success with a multi-product HubSpot solution for a client.The HubSpot Impact Award affirms InboundAV's extensive expertise in HubSpot platform support and persistent dedication to their clients. This involved the skillful implementation of HubSpot Sales Enterprise across 90% of Stratus Building Solutions' nationwide master franchises, followed by customization of platform permissions to illuminate franchise data for headquarters while keeping each master franchise functioning on its own individual CRM account."The HubSpot Impact Award for Platform Excellence serves as a testament to InboundAV's expertise in comprehensive HubSpot implementation and support,” said Peter Malick, CEO and Founder of InboundAV. "Our team's adept understanding of the CRM coupled with a keen understanding of each clients' unique needs enables us to leverage the power of the HubSpot platform and achieve lasting results.”The Impact Award acknowledges InboundAV's instrumental role in HubSpot implementation and support for Stratus, along with Stratus' remarkable success in the past two years–leaping from position #48 to #1 on the list of fastest growing U.S. franchise companies. Stratus has now seen a 27% increase in revenue across their master franchises who have adopted HubSpot.“Our mission at HubSpot is to help millions grow better, and we are extremely fortunate to have solutions partners like InboundAV who share this goal," said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program, HubSpot. "Through their hard work and unwavering commitment to customers, InboundAV has helped set important standards for the industry. It is with great pleasure that we congratulate their remarkable team and the other Impact Award winners on their significant achievement."InboundAV's HubSpot platform support services empower businesses from a variety of industries to adopt or improve CRM usage as a means of centralizing data, streamlining daily processes, and expanding opportunities across marketing, sales, operations, and development teams. With extensive experience in managing HubSpot migration and onboarding across franchisees, InboundAV can support a variety of business models in adopting or maximizing use of the HubSpot platform.Learn more about the HubSpot Solutions Partner Impact Awards at:About InboundAV:InboundAV is a platinum HubSpot Solutions Partner offering a diversity of business solutions, from training, onboarding, implementation, and consulting, to custom CRM integrations. InboundAV is dedicated to driving real results at accelerated velocity for businesses across all industries, with high-quality deliverables, comprehensive support, and extensive knowledge across the entirety of the HubSpot platform.

