Progressive American Flat Track And Flosports Enter Multi-Year Livestreaming Agreement

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMA Pro Racing and FloSports , a global independent sports media company and streaming platform, have entered into a multi-year media agreement making FloRacing the exclusive livestreaming and content destination for Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) , the world's premier dirt track motorcycle racing series.

The addition of Progressive AFT to the FloRacing portfolio will broaden its two-wheel offerings to fans and further establish its position as the ultimate destination for racing audiences of all kinds. FloRacing is a worldwide leader for motorsports content delivering more than 142 million views in 2023 across a wide range of motorsports coverage including dirt, pavement, drag, NASCAR, and more.

"This is a landmark agreement for Progressive American Flat Track, and we are excited to partner with FloSports ahead of our 70th anniversary season," said Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. "FloSports has a proven track record of growing sports. We are likeminded in our commitment to expanding our audience and ensuring fans have access to every moment of live racing action."

"FloRacing is quickly becoming an essential destination for all motorsports fans and adding Progressive AFT to our portfolio helps bring us one step closer to fulfilling our vision for the brand," said Mark Floreani, CEO of FloSports. "The history and legacy of Progressive AFT is remarkable and it is our mission to help grow the sport across our channels through world-class storytelling and event coverage."

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of comptition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports' vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.

About Progressive American Flat Track:

About AMA Pro Racing:

AMA Pro Racing is the premier professional motorcycle racing organization in North America, operating a full schedule of events and championships for a variety of motorcycle disciplines from its headquarters in Daytona Beach, Fla. Learn more about AMA Pro Racing at

.

