Serpin Pharma Files U.S. Patent Application For SP16 - Mrna For Extended-Release In Injured Tissues

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Serpin Pharma , a pioneering clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of inflammation, has announced the filing of a U.S. patent application for the“Composition of Matter” and“Use” of mRNA encoding for their novel therapeutic drug, SP16. This breakthrough technology facilitates the utilization of promising first-in-class peptide therapeutics, SP16 drug, for chronic conditions through a single injection, thereby reducing treatment frequency and enhancing clinical outcomes.



Traditional biological therapeutic proteins and peptides are often degraded quickly in the bloodstream and eliminated through renal excretion. Because of this, patients with chronic conditions may need frequent injections of these drugs, which can be painful and impractical. To overcome this problem, Serpin has developed and patented a new method of producing biological therapeutics within patients' tissues by using their own cells as manufacturing sites.



Serpin's technology has a unique advantage over existing methods for introducing protein-coding genes into cells.



Unlike conventional techniques that often cause toxic effects and inflammatory responses, Serpin's approach is both safe and effective. It achieves this by delivering DNA or RNA without relying on viral proteins, thus avoiding any potential genome-disrupting side effects. The technology is designed to enable sustained peptide production, which further adds to its superiority over conventional methods.



This groundbreaking technology provides new opportunities for companies like Serpin to investigate treatments for chronic conditions like osteoarthritis. By administering these vectors through a single injection, it becomes possible to produce therapeutic levels of peptides for months, which could lead to better results for patients and reduce the need for multiple injections. This could improve the treatment experience for patients and improve clinical outcomes.



“Serpin Pharma remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating therapies,” concluded Dr. Cohava Gelber, Serpin Pharma's Chief Executive Officer.“The filing of this new patent underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence and reinforces our position as leaders in pharmaceutical innovation.”



SP16 is a new and improved anti-inflammatory treatment that works differently from traditional methods. It reduces overactive inflammation while preserving other important immune functions, which reduces the risk of severe side effects such as immunosuppression and increased risk of infection. In addition to controlling inflammation, SP16 also activates cell repair pathways that help with long-term healing. Unlike conventional drugs that target specific pathways, SP16 uses a natural immune-modulating approach, making it a versatile solution for a wider range of inflammatory conditions.



This new application strengthens Serpin Pharma's portfolio of thirteen issued patents, reaffirming Serpin Pharma's commitment to pharmaceutical innovation and excellence in research and development.

