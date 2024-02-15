CTO To Engage In High-Level Talks At Tourism Resilience Meeting In Jamaica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Chairman Kenneth Bryan highlights the upcoming second Global Tourism Resilience Conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica, from February 16 to 17, as a pivotal moment for regional and global tourism collaboration.Chairman Bryan, who is Minister of Tourism and Ports of the Cayman Islands, is set to engage with UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and regional ministerial and private sector colleagues to discuss enhanced collaboration and the sharing of best practices and opportunities between the CTO, UN Tourism and Caribbean and international tourism counterparts.With the Caribbean's socioeconomic development deeply dependent on tourism, Chairman Bryan is focused on leveraging the conference to further unify the Caribbean in bolstering its resilience against unpredictable events.“This conference embodies our collective determination to both foresee and adapt to the industry's challenges. Coming together as one Caribbean enhances our capacity to withstand any adversity,” Bryan remarked.He extended congratulations to Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett for their pioneering roles in orchestrating the critical event, aimed at advancing important conversations within the sector. The conference, co-organized by Jamaica's Ministry of Tourism and the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), is anticipated to be a significant meeting of minds, with panel discussions, networking sessions, and presentations designed to spur conversations on building tourism resilience.Aligning with Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly, the conference seeks to highlight the need for resilient tourism development strategies. It calls on Member States to craft national recovery strategies post-disruptions, stressing the importance of public-private partnerships and diversification in tourism offerings.Chairman Bryan underscored the power of unity, stating,“Our collective vision for a resilient Caribbean, capable of overcoming nature's unpredictability and other challenges, unites us. This conference marks a step toward realizing that vision, addressing our vulnerabilities while showcasing our recovery and thriving capabilities.”CTO Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper, who along with the chairman will address the meeting, asserted that the CTO's collaboration with UN Tourism, regional governments, and industry stakeholders to promote a sustainable, resilient, and thriving Caribbean tourism industry is essential.“Our discussions in Jamaica will underscore Chairman Bryan's continued calls for collective action and strategic partnerships in safeguarding our region's tourism sector against the backdrop of global challenges. It is through our unified efforts that we can achieve a more resilient, diverse, and sustainable tourism future,” she stated.

