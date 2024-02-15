Avelo Airlines Expands Service From Manchester-Boston Regional Airport With New Route To Greenville, South Carolina

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Avelo will also increase existing flights to Raleigh, North Carolina, from two times weekly to four starting May 2, 2024.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) is excited to announce that Avelo Airlines will be adding a twice-weekly route from MHT to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) starting May 10, 2024. In addition, Avelo will expand its existing route to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) from twice weekly to four times weekly starting May 2, 2024.

"We are grateful for Avelo's continued commitment to New Hampshire with the addition of a new nonstop route to the Greenville-Spartanburg region, and increased service to Raleigh-Durham," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "Today's announcement is a result of the support from both the Raleigh and Manchester communities of the initial Avelo route from MHT. It is critical that we do the same with the Greenville-Spartanburg route. If we do, it will assist in strengthening our partnership with Avelo Airlines and inspire even more travel for the residents of Manchester and New Hampshire."

Avelo is growing!" Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. "We're excited to introduce nonstop service between the Boston area and Greenville / Spartanburg. Whether visiting friends and family or enjoying a leisurely vacation, Avelo offers time and money-saving convenience for our Customers. This exclusive nonstop service will also make exploring MHT's rich history and scenic outdoor views a fast and seamless journey for Upstate South Carolina visitors."

"Avelo's introduction of nonstop service between these two regions opens a gateway to exploration, inviting travelers to discover the mountains, southern charm, and the vibrant dining scene that defines our beloved Greenville-Spartanburg area," said Tom Tyra, Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. "The Manchester-Boston region is one of our most requested destinations. As we celebrate this new connection, we know Upstate South Carolina travelers will be drawn to the opportunities for leisure and business travel awaiting them in the Manchester-Boston region."

"I am excited to see Avelo Airlines grow at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport," said Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais. "Avelo's low-cost flights to Greenville and Raleigh will not only give our community more opportunities to travel but will also drive economic development for our entire region. Just as there is a connection between Manchester and Raleigh through our tech and life science ecosystems, so too is it with Manchester and Greenville. The cultural ties are borne from both cities being textile towns, both having rejuvenated their downtowns, and both being home to minor league baseball teams: Manchester for the Toronto Blue Jays and Greenville for the Boston Red Sox. I am sure that the citizens of Manchester and the Granite State will find a lot of things to love about this new service."

MHT's flight to Greenville will be operated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Raleigh will be operated four times weekly on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service from New Hampshire to Greenville, South Carolina, and Raleigh, North Carolina. Both routes will be operated on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Avelo is MHT's newest airline and was first launched at MHT on June 21, 2023.

ABOUT MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. MHT is the premier aviation gateway for the region and was recently named #1 Best Domestic Airport in the country by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2023. For more information, visit

.

ABOUT AVELO AIRLINES



Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose - to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers everyday low fares, time and money-saving convenience, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 48 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), and opening in May 2024, the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir

or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir/Newsroom .

