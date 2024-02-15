Gordon Mckernan And Modesto Partner To Celebrate LSU Baseball's Home Opener With '8,888 Reasons To Rally' Hat Giveaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan and Baton Rouge restaurant Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey are teaming up to celebrate Louisiana State University (LSU) Baseball's first home game of the season. In a show of support for the team and to ignite fan enthusiasm, McKernan will give away 100 "8,888 Reasons to Rally " hats and goodie bags on Friday, February 16.To claim one of the hats, fans simply need to dine at Modesto, which sits down the street from Alex Box Stadium, and mention the giveaway to their server. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m. and will continue until all hats are claimed.In addition to the hats, lucky recipients will receive complimentary“freebie” cards redeemable at Modesto and Rocca Pizzeria, as well as other goodies.The inspiration behind the "8,888 Reasons to Rally" hats traces back to a defining moment in LSU Baseball history. Last year, McKernan made headlines by purchasing 8,888 Jell-O shots at Rocco's in Omaha to rally Tigers fans and boost team morale ahead of a crucial game. This act of solidarity proved to be a game-changer as the Tigers went on to secure the national championship title.To commemorate this remarkable victory and the unwavering support of the Tigers fanbase, McKernan designed hats that read“8,888 Reasons to Rally.” The hats quickly became a symbol of unity and triumph, with some Tigers baseball players proudly wearing them during their celebratory parade in Baton Rouge.Following the overwhelming response to last year's giveaway event, which saw hundreds of eager fans flocking to McKernan's office to claim their hats, this year's event at Modesto promises to be equally exciting. As LSU Baseball gears up for another thrilling season, McKernan aims to reignite the passion and enthusiasm of fans.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

