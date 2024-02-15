(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Trauma Informed Academy

In recognition of her tireless efforts to revolutionize learning that supports recovery from trauma, increases sturdiness, and helps people cope with change

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Trauma Informed Academy, an onsite and hybrid learning organization, announced today that it's Founder, Elizabeth Power , M.Ed. was named the winner of the Outstanding Leadership in Education Award. The award recognizes her tireless efforts to revolutionize learning that supports recovery from trauma, increases sturdiness, and helps people cope with change."It's an honor that the TIA has earned," said Angela Dixon, TIA facilitator. "The TIA's work is life-changing."Education 2.0 offers a vibrant platform where changemakers from the education industry can meet with peers and discuss ways and means to revolutionize how we learn and teach with conferences in Dubai and in the US each year."We showcase exceptional thought leaders, engaging sessions, and offer unparalleled networking chances," said Sai Narula. "We want to support the connections that can transform global education."The Trauma Informed Academy offers accessible, gamified online learning with a social reward system. The learning accompanied by live weekly calls and on-site support for educators, skilled helping professionals and the community. The TIA's Core Course is a combination of cross-walked SEL, EQ and skills required for trauma recovery . It is an outgrowth of Power's thirty years of work in trauma informed care and adult learning."I am so honored that our work is receiving this accolade," said Power. "Across the years, our learners in the field have begged us to do this, and we are grateful for its' success."About The Trauma Informed AcademyThe Trauma Informed Academy (TIA) is a woman- and disability-owned business delivering evidence informed learning and proprietary models. Our work is in use on every continent except Antarctica. We reduce the time, trauma, and costs of healing for educators, clinicians, faith communities and the people they serve. Our clients include the NCTSN, NCPTSD, Georgetown University, and over 80 agencies around the world.About Education 2.0Education 2.0 brings innovative teaching methods, creative tools and current innovations to the forefront for the purpose of bringing about change in in the education sector.

Elizabeth Power

The Trauma Informed Academy

+1 615-714-6389

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube