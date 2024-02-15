Trauma Informed Academy Students Sing Program's Praises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo for The Trauma Informed Academy

Nashville-based program helps staff in RTPs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville's own specialty training firm, The Trauma Informed Academy, is getting good feedback from users, it seems. The TIA, as it is called, gets emails from people enrolled in the hybrid learning program and hears feedback in the regular training calls that folks can opt for."I remember being blown away by this one lady's comment. She's the Director of Quality and Performance Improvement at a large inpatient facility and says everyone should take the course, that it's helped her change how she relates to other staff, the residents, even her family." Founder Elizabeth Power, M.Ed., shared this comment at a brief meeting recently.“I mean, I know what the skills have done for me as I practice them, I'm just glad they benefit others, too!” she said. Power's firm offers the training online, using Xperiencify's gamified platform. One of the standout features is the use of the“dopamine buttons” to get regular, frequent dopamine releases while learning, which makes it more fun.People tell us that we teach the core of what they need to know about how to help themselves and others lift themselves up a little, help themselves heal over from all that happens. That's really what we hope for. A staunch advocate for agency and self-determination, Power focuses on helping people increase their sturdiness, resilience , and self-capacities in support of healing. Other comments she shared focused on how much easier it was to work with the residents, and how it really helped them achieve their goals.The TIA's online micro-learning ranges from one to 12 minutes for any of the trainings in 11 modules, some accompanied by downloads. The Training helps satisfy requirements for certification in some programs such as the QRTP certification. The TIA is known for its work in effective and engaging adult learning about tough topics that doesn't traumatize learners.The TIA is offering a special single-seat user license for the CORE Course for $50 monthly (https//thetraumainformedacademy).

