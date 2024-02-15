Dogbase Invited To Present At Frontex Conference On Future Training Technologies In Krakow, Poland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DogBase K9 AI Platform at Frontex Conference on Future Training Technologies

AI-powered K9 training and team management platform DogBase has been selected to present at the Frontex Conference on Future Training Technologies in Poland.

USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leaders from the AI-powered K9 training and team management platform DogBase have been selected on an invitation-only basis to present at the Frontex Conference on Future Training Technologies in Krakow, Poland. There, DogBase is scheduled as one of the first industry presenters of this two-day event at 11:30 Central European Standard Time (GMT+1) on February 28th.Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (EBCG) is an operational arm of the EU with a mission to ensure safe and well-functioning external borders. Established in 2016, Frontex is the first uniformed service in the European Union's history. Some of its most common operations include monitoring migratory flows, fighting human trafficking, combating cross-border crime, maintaining around-the-clock border surveillance, and beyond. Its operations span 42,000 km of coastline and 9,000 km of land borders with a team of over 2,500 officers.With a goal of demonstrating innovative industry solutions to support law enforcement officer training, the Frontex Conference on Future Training Technologies brings leaders, researchers, and innovators spearheading some of the world's most advanced training technologies together in an exhibition area of about 50 stands. By bringing emerging technologies into focus, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and more, the conference aims to better prepare the EBCG community and global law enforcement officers alike to address tomorrow's challenges in the rapidly evolving technological landscape. Attendees include representatives from every EU country, leaders across numerous global agencies, and members of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).Selected to present as the only K9 AI and team management platform, DogBase is poised to broaden perspectives surrounding artificial intelligence, training analytics, adaptive learning solutions, and blended technologies. With a focus on systematically driving higher working dog performance, DogBase leverages a multi-disciplinary approach at the crossroads of AI, cloud centralization, and data analytics. Currently utilized by leading K9 teams, trainers, and handlers, the platform streamlines team management by bringing critical data into focus, whether at the office or in the field. Meanwhile, AI integrations play a key role in identifying training trends and optimizing working dog health through wellness tips, medication management, and overtraining prevention. These combined advancements play a key role in supporting mission-critical operations, including border patrol, counternarcotics, explosive detection, and more.By presenting at the Frontex Conference on Future Training Technologies, leaders from DogBase will showcase what the future of K9 training and team management has in store for customs agents, border patrol personnel, Coast Guard members, and law enforcement officers alike. For more information on the conference, keynote speakers, agenda, target audience, industry presentations, and more, visit the Frontex conference page.

