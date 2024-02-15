Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Improved Frying Pan With An Adjustable Handle To Save Space In The Kitchen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Vincent L. of Newport, NC is the creator of the Adjustable Frying Pan Handle, a modified frying pan with a hinged and hollow ended handle which can fold at 90 degrees. The handle also features a telescopic design with a push button locking mechanism. The moveable retractable skillet handle allows users to clean their larger cookware more easily in narrower and double-sided sinks. Adjustable Frying Pan Handle also accommodates cupboards with limited space, making it great for renters and homeowners with smaller kitchen areas.The telescopic handle will be comprised of two sections. The first section closest to the pan is hollow and contains a spring. The second section slides and locks into the other when pressure is applied, making the handle shorter for storage purposes. To restore it to normal length for cooking, the user simply depresses the still visible portion of section two, and the spring will pop it out. The handle is also attached to the pan via a hinge joint. Pushing a button on the handle releases a spring locking mechanism which allows the hinge to bend and moves the handle upward 90 degrees. To restore to working position, simply push the button again and move the handle downward. This adjustable feature enables users to easily wash longer pans without having an oversized sink. Without multiple handles sticking out, these pans are also easier to stack, saving the volume of space surrounding the handle for other kitchenware in smaller cabinets.Adjustable handles for pots, pans, and other kitchenware offer several benefits in terms of storage, handling, and versatility in the kitchen. The ability to fold or detach handles makes it easier to stack and store cookware, especially in cabinets or drawers. Pots and pans with adjustable handles are often designed to be multi-functional. The removable or foldable handles allow the cookware to transition from stovetop to oven, making them versatile for various cooking techniques. Consumers appreciate the convenience of adjustable handles, especially when it comes to cleaning. Detachable handles make it easier to clean the cookware, as they can often be placed in sinks and dishwashers without taking up as much space. Established cookware brands, as well as newer entrants, are incorporating adjustable handles as part of their product offerings to stay competitive and meet consumer demands for convenient and space-efficient kitchen solutions.Vincent filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Adjustable Frying Pan Handle product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Adjustable Frying Pan Handle can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...