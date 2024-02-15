Ecuador Diversifies Banana Export Strategy Amidst Russian Ban

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Following Russia's halt on some of its fruit imports, Ecuador is urgently seeking new markets for its bananas.



This development surfaced after Ecuador declared its intention to transfer Soviet-era arms to the U.S., aimed at supporting Ukraine.



Russia, on February 5, barred five Ecuadorian banana exporters due to a fruit fly issue, later extending this action to include Ecuadorian flowers.



Minister Sonsoles García has called on producers to find alternative markets, highlighting the situation's urgency in a Teleamazonas interview.



Russia, which absorbs 21% of Ecuador's banana exports, is a significant buyer.







However, with nearly nine out of ten bananas in Russia sourced from Ecuador, the impact is considerable.



The sanctioned firms, which had previously delivered a significant share of these exports, had faced prior phytosanitary warnings.



The ban's timing aligns with Ecuador 's plan to exchange obsolete Russian military equipment with the U.S., a move criticized by Russia but not seen as direct retaliation by Minister García.



She argues that a complete ban on Ecuadorian fruit would have constituted a real retaliatory act.



In response to these geopolitical tensions, Ecuador plans to exchange six MI helicopters and other military assets for $200 million worth of modern equipment from the U.S.



New arsenal aids Ecuador in tackling drug trafficking violence, highlighting the nexus of diplomacy, trade, and national security.

MENAFN15022024007421016031ID1107858900