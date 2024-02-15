Indonesia’S Political Shift With Retired General’S Win

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Indonesia's recent presidential election has brought Prabowo Subianto to the forefront, marking a notable change in the nation's politics.



With 57% to 59% of the vote, Prabowo's victory over Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo stands out.



This win signifies Prabowo's return and hints at a shifting power dynami with Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the current leader.



Widodo, although not endorsing anyone, clearly influenced the election. His eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, served as Prabowo's running mate, boosting Prabowo's appeal.



This move, reflecting Jokowi's influence, prompts questions about the two leaders' future relationship.



Prabowo, a retired general with a controversial past, has pledged to carry on Jokowi's major policies, like moving the capital and boosting Indonesia's resource sector.







Yet, his grand schemes, including a significant education and defense budget, could challenge Jokowi's plans, especially regarding funding for the new capital Nusantara.



The focus is now on Prabowo's upcoming decisions, particularly his cabinet picks. These choices will affect Indonesia's economic stability and market trust.



Balancing fiscal responsibility with his expensive promises will test Prabowo's governance.



Prabowo's past, filled with controversy and nationalistic views, raises concerns about Indonesia's democracy and international stance.



However, he has tried to change his image, aiming to win over young voters while staying true to Jokowi's policies.



The evolving Prabowo-Jokowi alliance faces the task of dealing with both domestic and global issues.



Amid rumors about Prabowo's health and the future of Jokowi's legacy, the durability and success of their partnership are under scrutiny.



As Indonesia navigates this pivotal moment, its direction will influence its future and its role in wider regional politics.

Background

Prabowo Subianto's controversial status stems from his military past and ties to human rights abuses during the Suharto dictatorship.



Allegations of his involvement in the disappearance of pro-democracy activists in the late 1990s tarnish his reputation.



He has formed alliances with hardline Islamist groups to strengthen his electoral support, raising doubts about his dedication to Indonesia's democratic and pluralistic principles.



Despite efforts to change his image, concerns about authoritarian tendencies under his rule persist.



Prabowo remains pivotal in debates about Indonesia's democratic future and human rights.

