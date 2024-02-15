Sharp Decline In US-Mexico Border Crossings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) January saw a dramatic decrease in migrant encounters at the US-Mexico border, with figures dropping by half from December, as reported by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).



Border patrols recorded 124,220 encounters in January, a 50% fall from December's 249,785.



This decline spans the entire border, with total interceptions at 176,205, 42% less than the previous month's 302,034.



These numbers include both direct encounters and individuals with pre-scheduled entry appointments.



The CBP attributes this significant reduction to both "seasonal trends" and "intensified law enforcement activities."







From May 12, 2023, through January's end, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS ) expelled over 520,000 individuals, predominantly those who crossed the southwest border.



The majority of people intercepted at this border in the last three years have faced deportation, return, or expulsion, indicating strict enforcement policies.



Immigration continues to be a focal point of debate, especially with the upcoming presidential elections.



President Joe Biden, in particular, faces criticism from Republicans who claim his policies have led to unprecedented migrant entries.



Decline in crossings underscores complex border management dynamics and ongoing immigration policy and enforcement challenges.

