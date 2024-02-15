U.S. Private Sector’S Historic Moon Mission

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Kennedy Space Center recently saw intuitive machines launch "IM-1," aiming for the first private lunar landing.



This mission intends to place the first US robot on the Moon since the Apollo era, using the Nova-C module "Odysseus" on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.



Despite a launch delay, its innovative propulsion promises a swift, safe lunar journey.



Part of NASA 's Artemis program, "IM-1" aligns with the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) to send technology and science payloads to the Moon.



This supports future human missions and a long-term lunar presence.







Landing near the Moon's south pole, "IM-1" will deliver scientific instruments and a digital human knowledge archive, including Jeff Koons' mini Moon sculptures, planning a seven-day operation.



This mission underscores NASA's strategy to involve private companies in lunar exploration, enhance the lunar economy, and cut costs.



Following Astrobotic's attempt, Intuitive Machines' endeavor highlights the challenges and progress in private lunar landings.



Founded in 2013 by Stephen Altemus, Kam Ghaffarian, and Tim Crain, Houston-based Intuitive Machines specializes in various space exploration services.



They target continual Moon, Mars, and space exploration via lunar access, orbital/data services, and infrastructure development.

