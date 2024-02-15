Split Opinion In Brazil On Bolsonaro’S Ineligibility

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A survey by Instituto Paraná, requested by the Liberal Party (PL), shows 48.4% of Brazilians disagree with the TSE's ruling to disqualify Jair Bolsonaro for eight years.



The poll reveals a nation divided, with 44.7% supporting the decision and 6.9% undecided.



individuals show varied reactions; 55.7% of men oppose, whereas 50.2% of women agree with the disqualification.



Regionally, the Northeast largely supports it (51.4% agree), while the South predominantly opposes it (59% disagree).



The survey, covering 2,026 voters across Brazil from January 24 to 28, reflects diverse opinions on this significant political decision.







In July 2023, the TSE cited abuses of power and misuse of media in Bolsonaro 's disqualification, starting with the 2022 elections.



Despite this, Bolsonaro holds 33.8% of vote intentions for 2026, trailing behind President Lula with 36.9%.



Other candidates, like Ciro Gomes and Ratinho Junior, show lower preferences.









This highlights Brazil's complex political dynamics, with challenges in the electoral landscape and diverse public perceptions of justice and accountability.









MENAFN15022024007421016031ID1107858895