New Crisis Unfolds As Hundreds Escape Terror In Mozambique

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In just five days, over 800 people fled their homes in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, due to terrorist attacks.



The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported these escapes from Macomia, Chiúre, and Mecufi districts between February 8 and 12.



Since December 22, 2023, Cabo Delgad has seen 1,478 families, or 10,849 people, flee due to ongoing insurgent threats.



This migration reflects the fear and instability caused by sporadic attacks as the year ended.



Displaced families found shelter in various displacement centers, moving by foot, bus, or canoe.







They settled in areas like Macomia's Nanga A and B, Chiure's Maningane and others, and Montepuez's Ntele.



Security fears leave these families in limbo, unsure whether to stay or move again.



The region's situation remains volatile with continued insurgent activity, including village raids, road attacks, and vehicle hijackings for ransom.



The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Macomia, killing at least 20 soldiers.



Despite these claims, Mozambique's authorities have stayed silent on military actions, and the claim's authenticity is unverified.



Local officials confirmed an insurgent assault on Mozambican forces in Macomia.



This attack led to an insurgent takeover of a military position, with residents reporting Mozambican soldier casualties.



Another IS-claimed attack in Chiúre destroyed infrastructure and churches.



Cabo Delgado's six-year conflict has involved IS claims, prompting military intervention from Rwanda and the SADC since July 2021.



This coalition liberated districts near gas projects, bringing stability.



However, recent weeks have seen a resurgence in attacks, driven by security forces' engagements in affected areas.

