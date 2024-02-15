OCHA: Afghanistan Needs $367 Million For Health Aid

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced that $367 million is needed for health services in Afghanistan in 2024.

OCHA stated on Thursday, through a message on its official media platform X, that this budget has been requested to support various health sectors.

According to the UN coordinating office, this budget is necessary to improve access to health services, provide mental health support services, manage nutrition, and strengthen preparedness and response to disease outbreaks.

Previously, relief agencies in Afghanistan had expressed concerns about the reduction in aid and called for addressing the current crisis in the country.

Human rights watchdogs have also described the state of healthcare services in Afghanistan as catastrophic, emphasizing that the significant reduction in foreign aid and imposition of restrictions against women are among the main factors contributing to this catastrophe.

This comes as the reduction in health aid to the health sector in Afghanistan has led to an increase in severe malnutrition and illness.

