NOVA MARKETING MERGES WITH NOVA, THE BRAND PROJECTION COMPANY, FURTHER EXPANDING OUR VALUE PROPOSITION FOR CLIENTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Marketing Services announced today that it has completed a synergistic merger with Nova Brand Projection in Atlanta, GA and has rebranded as Nova Brand Projection.

Nova Marketing Services is historically known for excellence in the Midwest for direct mail, kitting, warehousing, and fulfillment services. The

rebrand offers expanded services to clients including commercial print, packaging, signage, multi-media marketing, creative & ideation, branded promotional items, and apparel solutions. The merger introduces a unique model of client service that offers a team of dedicated experts focused on the client's brand with one primary point of contact to manage the entire scope of its brand projection needs.

For clients currently served by Nova Brand Projection in Atlanta, GA, the merger offers enhanced distribution and direct mail capabilities into the Midwest marketplace. Via expanded direct mail,

kitting and fulfillment services in St. Louis, existing clients will benefit from shortened days-in-transit to the West Coast, improving their ability to reach customers faster.

Sarah Gossett, CEO of Nova Brand Projection opined, "This merger has been in the making for more than eighteen months, and I couldn't be more excited that it's finally launched! Our united client base can expect faster output and improved product quality as we utilize both St. Louis's and Atlanta's assets to best fit their brand projection needs. I'm confident that our combined capabilities will strengthen existing client relationships and attract new clients and partners on a long-term basis."

"A rebrand takes considerable planning, as systems, processes, and teams are rebuilt," says Christopher Graham, CEO, Crown Capital Investments. "Our leadership at the "Novas" has steadily risen to each challenge. I am thrilled to see them achieve this important milestone and the benefits it will convey to their clients."

About Nova Brand Projection

Headquartered in

Atlanta, GA, Nova is a brand projection company that takes an advice-based approach to client service and solutions to successfully present brands in the marketplace. Driven by dedicated teams of specialized experts, their in-house solutions include creative & ideation, multimedia marketing, commercial print & packaging, branded promo & apparel, online corporate storefronts, and kitting & fulfillment. Since its 1996 beginning, Nova has grown into a powerhouse that offers middle market to Fortune 500 companies 24/7 operations and

500k

square feet of manufacturing and warehousing with a fulfillment center in

Miami, kitting & direct mail center in

St. Louis, and display & vehicle graphics in

Detroit

that facilitate national reach.

For more information, visit

novabrandprojection



