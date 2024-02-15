(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADRID, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

It's time to reflect on the past ISE

2024 Fair held in Barcelona, an event that has surpassed all expectations! If you thought Barcelona already had it all, be prepared to be amazed by what this fair has brought with it! ISE, recognized as the pinnacle of technology and innovation, has once again shone in the Catalonia capital city, making Barcelona the global epicentre of the latest technological trends.

ISE 2024 Fair: Barcelona Shines with Cutting-Edge Technology

What makes the latest edition of the ISE

2024 so special? Much more than you can imagine! This year, the fair has not only been a window to discover the latest developments in technology, but also boosted Barcelona's economy. According to preliminary estimates, the fair has generated revenues exceeding 100 million euros for the city, demonstrating its significant economic impact.

In addition, the international projection of Barcelona and Spain has reached new heights thanks to ISE

2024 . With thousands of visitors from around the world, the city has reaffirmed its position as a global leader in innovation and technology. This international exposure not only strengthens the image of Barcelona, but also contributes to the recognition of Spain as a destination of avant-garde technology.

But that's not all, we have more first-hand news! LED DREAM GROUP has been selected once again by ISE to offer an exclusive guided technology tour.

What does this mean? To put this in simple words, this is a unique tour that gives attendees the opportunity to know all the details and implementations of new technologies in the L'Illa Diagonal shopping centre.

During this visit, the architectural and design wonders that make L'Illa an extraordinary place have been revealed. And not to mention the dynamic ceiling of over 1,100 sqm!

This is a true masterpiece of digital lighting that dazzles everyone, locals and foreigners, by combining technology and art in a breathtaking way. This work has been carried out by Lumalia Studio, a company from the LED DREAM group, in cooperation with the renowned architecture studio BatlleiRoig and the lighting design studio Artec Studio.

In short, the ISE

2024 Fair has been a true show, not only for technology lovers, but also for the entire city of Barcelona. And with LED DREAM GROUP leading the way into the future, go figure what surprises lie ahead this year!

But there is more to the story. On February 2 a giant transparent screen with a total surface area of over 170 sqm installed on the south facade of the Estalle Front Stadium , located in the metropolitan area of Barcelona was put into operation. The RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and the investment group Publimaes S.L. relied on LED DREAM GROUP's team for the design, installation and content management of this outstanding screen.

By the way, it is a pleasure to announce that soon we will present our participation in one of the most awaited sporting event projects. The sports world is becoming an increasingly relevant aspect in our company.

And to wrap it up, setting aside all the controversies around the theme "ZORRA", the winning song of the last edition of the Benidorm Festival that will represent us in the next Eurovision contest, all the Euro Fans who attended the fair could enjoy the performances at the Tecnohito . This unique European space located on Avenida del Mediterráneo, in Benidorm, features an outdoor circular LED screen with a total surface area of 300 sqm and 22 meters tall.

We are excited to see how our ideas, along with those of our clients, become true. And this is just the beginning!

