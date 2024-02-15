Beacon Behavioral Partners Celebrates Expansion Across The Southeast United States

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The network of physician-driven psychiatric practices experienced significant annual growth, reflecting the success of its expansion strategy

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Behavioral Partners , a leading provider of support services for behavioral health practices, announces the success of its expanding network, marked by the recent addition of nine new partner clinics to its expanding network across the Southeastern United States. This significant growth will continue in 2024 as the network continues to expand its national presence, alleviating the challenges of managing private practices by offering essential resources for the success of partners and patients.



“We at Beacon are dedicated to building the best network for the best behavioral care possible, and we are immensely proud of the thriving Partner ecosystem we've been able to build over the past year,” said Sean Wendell, CEO of Beacon Behavioral Partners.“Each of our partnered practices comprises the best physicians in their field, and we are committed to building an environment where they can continue to thrive, collaborate and evolve together.”

Beacon Behavioral was founded in 1998 providing behavioral health services in Baton Rouge, Louisiana before partnering with Latticework Capital in 2021. Leveraging 25 years of ownership expertise, Beacon Behavioral Partners now guides practices across Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Texas. Partner clinics leverage access to an expansive network of over 400 staff members, including psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, mental health therapists and recreational therapists at the forefront of the industry. Its experienced and forward-thinking physician advisory board provides clinicians with a supportive community for building best practices and sharing insights for an enhanced patient experience.

Newly added partner clinics include:



The Holiner Psychiatric Group (Dallas, TX)

Prestige Clinic (Allen, TX)

The Grant Group (Bedford, TX)

Upswing Psychiatry (Amarillo, TX)

Genesis Behavioral Health Services (Baton Rouge, LA)

Precise Clinical Neuroscience Specialists (Jackson, MS)

Arkansas Psychiatric Clinic (Little Rock, AR)

Memorial Park Psychiatry (Houston, TX) Right Track Medical Group (Oxford, MS)



“Prior to joining, I had met with 10 different companies interested in partnership, and none were the right fit,” said Dr. Joel Holiner, Beacon Behavioral Health partner.“Either I didn't think I would enjoy working with them, offers changed, there were financial backing concerns, no stock options, too much stock or they wanted to control the way I practice medicine. I had decided to put my practice partner search on hold until I met Beacon. I found them to be honest, experienced, well-financed and fun to work with. I continue my practice as I always have but am now worry-free. Working with Beacon has been a positive and seamless transition for myself, the staff and patients. Moreover, the remarkable growth and collaboration with some of the finest psychiatrists I know have surpassed my expectations! We truly have something special which excites me about our future.”

This year, Beacon expects to double its growth from 2023, adding additional clinics to its expanding network. To learn more about Beacon Behavioral Partners, visit beaconbhpartners .

About Beacon Behavioral Partners

Beacon Behavioral Partners is a growing network of physician-driven psychiatric practices with over 25 years of management experience within the behavioral health industry. Committed to reducing the barriers and burdens that come with owning a private practice, Beacon fully manages administrative responsibilities while allowing practices to maintain clinical autonomy. This approach allows physicians to focus on what they do best – taking care of patients.

About Latticework Capital Management

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Latticework Capital Management (LCM) is a growth oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on making control equity investments in the healthcare industry. LCM has completed more than 100 transactions across a diverse array of healthcare subsectors and currently has more than $400 million in assets under management. LCM leverages its more than 100 combined years of healthcare and investing experience, as well as its network of industry executives, to help companies grow and realize their full long-term value. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Rebecca Wilbee, SASSO

...

541.404.1672 (cell)