Stephen Arnold Music (SAM) Adds Licensing Pros Jeff Ryan And Kevin Richards

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stephen Arnold Music (SAM), The World Leader In Sonic Branding ®, has added two highly regarded music industry veterans to its licensing team. Jeff Ryan joins the sonic branding agency as Director of Music Licensing, while Kevin Richards assumes the role of Director of Creative Licensing. They will report to Noelle Fowler, VP of Licensing and Sales.

Ryan and Richards will manage licensing agreements with clients of The Vault, Stephen Arnold Music's award-winning production music library, and develop new clients and revenue streams in custom music and sonic branding. Ryan, based at SAM headquarters in Dallas, will focus on networks, television and other media accounts. He will also work to increase the studio's footprint in travel and tourism, experiential and other growing markets. In Los Angeles, Richards takes charge of creative synchronization for film, streaming, in-show programming and other entertainment media. He'll focus on building relationships with music supervisors, studios, production companies and picture editors.

The Vault boasts a catalog of more than 300,000 tracks used extensively in broadcast, film, television, advertising, gaming and other media.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff and Kevin to our team. They fit perfectly with our culture,” said SAM President Chad Cook.“They bring experience in the music industry spanning creative, production, management, marketing and performance. They understand our clients and can speak to them from an authentic musical perspective. One of the hallmarks of Stephen Arnold Music is our focus on long-term relationships. We expect Jeff and Kevin to continue that tradition through their skills as relationship builders and communicators.”

“Jeff and Kevin's unique backgrounds align with our growth plans,” added Fowler.“As we mark our 30th anniversary, we are exploring new opportunities in experiential, immersive, travel and tourism, enterprise and product sonification. We are excited about our future with our expanded team.”

Ryan's background includes a stint as A&R Manager at independent record label State Fair Records. He also headed an independent music management consultancy and has worked as a music journalist and professional musician. As a stage and studio drummer, he has performed with St. Vincent, the War on Drugs, Daniel Johnston and Sarah Jaffe, as well as with his band MOTORCADE and solo project Myopic.

Richards previously was a freelance music consultant for clients including Walt Disney Imagineering. He conducted research and curated music for Disney theme parks, cruise ships, hotels, clubs and environments. He also has extensive experience in placing music in film and television. He served for six years as Director of Film/Television, Copyright Administration for Sony Music Publishing Canada.

About Stephen Arnold Music:

Often referred to as the most-heard, least-known composers in the world, Stephen Arnold Music's creativity is experienced every day in more than 500 million homes worldwide. Based in Dallas, Texas, The World Leader In Sonic Branding® has 30 years of success delivering impactful, brand-defining music that makes a difference for today's top content creators, networks, cable channels, television stations, digital media outlets, experiential, film, production companies, corporations and advertising agencies. With multiple Emmys, Promax Gold, ADDY and MUSE awards to their credit, Stephen Arnold Music's specialized approach and commitment to the power of sonic branding, research, state-of-the-art production and unparalleled customer service is at the core of its promise. Stephen Arnold Music continues to set the creative bar in a highly competitive content landscape. For more information, please visit

