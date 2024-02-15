Lasering USA Announces The Appointment Of Jason Peters As Vice President Of Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Peters, VP of Sales, Lasering USA

Venezia Lift Before & After Photos

"Venezia Lift Treatment goes Nationwide"

- Jason PetersSAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Peters joins Lasering USA with 20+ years' experience in sales management of aesthetic devices. Jason's mission is to develop innovative programs designed to make the revolutionary Venezia Lift treatment available to providers and patients nationwide.Key features and benefits of the Venezia LiftShort Procedure Duration: The Venezia Lift® offers a quick 15-minute procedure to address concerns such as wrinkles, sagging skin, and sun spots on the face. This short treatment time makes it a convenient option for individuals with busy schedules.Non-Ablative Nature: Unlike traditional CO2 laser skin resurfacing treatments, the Venezia Lift® is non-ablative. This means that there is no need for social downtime typically associated with such procedures. Patients can resume their normal activities on the same day as the treatment.Collagen Production and Tissue Rejuvenation: The Venezia Lift® is designed to deliver laser energy into the dermis, stimulating collagen production. This process helps in tightening the skin, smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles, and overall rejuvenating the facial tissue.Applicability for All Skin Types Year-Round : One notable feature of the Venezia Lift® is its suitability for all skin types, and it can be applied throughout the year. This versatility makes it an attractive option for a broader range of patients.Jason Peters stated "My decision to join the Lasering USA team was primarily driven by the Mixto Pro Technology. The Pro is a unique patented system that allows a greater amount of heat into the dermis, all the while maximizing the cooling of surrounding tissue. The new, proprietary Venezia Lift software allows the provider to treat in an ablative or non-ablative resurfacing mode. This awards the Mixto Pro a "true" CO2 Hybrid that can deliver both of these modes from one 10,600nm wavelength. I believe the advancements in our CO2 technology will allow more providers to once again adopt the "Gold Standard" of laser resurfacing treatments"For those interested, Jason encourages providers and patients to explore the Venezia Lift® further by visiting their new website at . Additionally, they can be contacted through email at ... or by phone at 1-866-471-0469.The introduction of the Venezia Lift represents a notable advancement in cosmetic laser technology, offering a convenient and effective option for individuals seeking facial skin rejuvenation without the typical downtime associated with CO2 laser treatments.

Jason Peters

Lasering USA

+1 866-471-0469

email us here

Venezia Lift Treatment Transition from Before to After