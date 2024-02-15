English Actress, Comedian And Writer, Debra Tammer Prepares For C&MP, New York And Is Commuting From London To Host It

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LIVERPOOL, MERSEYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- English actress, comedian, writer and producer Debra Tammer is preparing for her live show, C&MP, in Manhattan, New York on Wednesday 21 February and is commuting from London to host it.

The talented mother of three, who completed a post grad in Classical Acting at LAMDA, moved to New York in 2019 when her husband landed a job with a TV network, but they later returned to London and both commute to the Big Apple every month.

C&MP is a live improvised variety show combining music and comedy which runs on the third Wednesday of every month. Debra, 48, said,“Our lives are crazier than ever because of all the commuting . C&MP (Comedy & Music Party) is where I bring comedians and musicians together for a great night of entertainment. I am really excited to have a regular spot at the very famous club in the heart of Manhahttan, it's hugely entertaining and the audience are in for a treat.”

Debra was inspired to produce C&MP whilst performing at other clubs across Manhattan and figured she could bring a new twist to comedy. She said,“I figured I could bring my own brand of show which I felt could be more entertaining. I absolutely love music and when you combine talented musicians with talented comedians, it is a winning combination. I also love to collaborate with other artists. Anyone with a sense of humour and a joy of music will love it.”

So what can the audience expect from C&MP? Debra said,“I talk about my family so there's real life stories which people can resonate with. I also talk about current events and I am great at accents and love a punchline. It's improvised like most stand up comedy, so I read the audience on the night and love to do crowd work. It always gets a huge laugh when I send up my mum's Yorkshire accent and read out on stage her novel-length texts. One woman actually wet herself from laughing a little too much so I will encourage my audience members to practice their pelvic floor exercises before they come along!”

Debra has always admired establish comediennes such as Sarah Silverman, Jessica Kirson, Joan Rivers and Amy Schumer. She hopes to bring the show to London and is in talks with different clubs in London, saying“People really like the format of C&MP, live musicians and then ending with a DJ to turn the night into a dance party. What's not to love?”

For now, though the focus is on Manhattan. Whilst she didn't plan for her comedy career to take off stateside, she believes her British accent has something to do with it. She said,“Maybe my voice sounds so exotic to the Americans! I also have my working visa for the USA so I am taking advantage of this opportunity. You know what the Sinatra song says about New York!?“If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere.”

C&MP is on at DON'T TELL MAMA, W 46 St on: Feb 21st, March 20th 9:30-11pm

March 20th 9:30-11pm and every third Wednesday of every month.

