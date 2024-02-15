Introducing The Long Way Home Book Series By Author Desiree Van Welsum - A Story Of Adventure And Resilience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Desiree and Jonathan with The Beagle Gang their RV and first two books in the series

Travel is a cherished pursuit, but time and money are precious. Arriving at a destination that doesn't match expectations can be disheartening.

- Desiree van WelsumBOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The world has been captivated by stories of resilience and adventure during the pandemic, and author Desiree van Welsum 's book series, "The Long Way Home ," is no exception. The series follows Desiree, her husband Jonathan, and their four rescue beagles as they embark on a journey of a lifetime, traveling across the country to escape the hurricane season in Florida.Desiree van Welsum, an avid traveler, has always had a passion for exploring new places. When the pandemic hit, she and her husband decided to take a leap of faith and hit the road with their four beloved rescue beagles. What started as a temporary escape from the hurricane season in Florida turned into a life-changing adventure. The couple documented their journey on social media, gaining a large following and inspiring others to embrace the unknown."The Long Way Home" book series is a testament to the power of resilience and the beauty of the unknown. Through their travels, Desiree and Jonathan encountered challenges and unexpected adventures but also discovered the kindness and generosity of strangers. The series is not only a travelogue but also a heartwarming tale of love, family, and the bond between humans and animals."The Long Way Home" book series is a revolutionary guide designed to ensure travelers know before they go, saving them both time and money while creating unforgettable adventures. With "The Long Way Home" series, travelers can bid farewell to the disappointment of mismatched destinations.Each meticulously crafted guide is based on the concept of "know before you go," providing comprehensive insights into various destinations around the United States.Whether it's sun-soaked beaches, charming streets, or rugged landscapes, these books offer invaluable information to help travelers make informed decisions and plan their perfect getaway. "We understand that travel is a significant investment, both financially and emotionally," says Desiree van Welsum, the mastermind behind "The Long Way Home" series. "Our goal is to empower travelers to make the most of their journeys by providing them with insider tips, budget-saving strategies, and detailed destination profiles."With our books in hand, travelers can confidently explore the States, knowing they're heading to a destination that aligns with their preferences and interests." "The Long Way Home" series doesn't just stop at destination recommendations; it's a comprehensive resource designed to enhance every aspect of the travel experience. From hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path attractions to local customs and cultural insights, these books offer everything travelers need to make their adventures truly unforgettable. So, whether you're a seasoned globetrotter or a first-time traveler, let "The Long Way Home" series be your trusted companion on your next journey. Say goodbye to wasted time and money and hello to the trip of a lifetime.For more information about "The Long Way Home" series and to purchase your copy, visitDiscover more about Desiree's journeys and meet her travel companions at Thelongwayhometravels###Desirée van Welsum was born in the Netherlands and now lives in the United States. She is an internationally trained Ph.D. economist, has worked and lived in six countries, and speaks four languages. Desirée spent most of her career as a senior economist and economic policy adviser with International Organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.Desirée and her husband Jonathan both suffered near-death experiences resulting from serious health issues. This was the catalyst for a change in lifestyle, which started with buying a boat and traveling extensively up and down the U.S. East Coast and to the Bahamas for several years. When Covid hit, they changed things up again, selling the boat and buying an RV. In 2021, they and their four rescued Beagles set off on an extended road trip that evolved into a multi-year plan to cover the entire United States and beyond. The Long Way Home series chronicles their adventures.

