Tiff Between Kerala Transport Minister, His Predecessor Intensifies

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (IANS) The tiff between Kerala Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar and his predecessor Antony Raju intensified on Thursday after the former allegedly changed the venue of flagging off of a new batch of e-buses to keep the latter out of the programme.

Kumar shifted the venue out of Raju's Thiruvananthapuram constituency to a nearby constituency.

According to protocols, for any state government function, the legislator of the constituency where the function takes place has to be compulsorily invited.

After realizing the change in the previously announced venue, Raju came to the new venue much before the programme.

Speaking to media, Raju said that he is not aware of the reasons why the venue was changed.

Raju said that he arrived at the venue as he was the man behind the concept of introducing the e-buses in the state. He left the venue after seeing the e-buses.

