Mindscreen Positively Impacts Pupils' Lives & Adds Value To Important School Practices

Mindscreen's mission to help children flourish has resonated with educators and parents across several UK secondary schools. The adoption by Gosforth Central Middle School marks the first time the Mindscreen experience® programme has been simultaneously embedded across multiple year groups, taking Mindscreen another step toward achieving its mission.

“This partnership with Gosforth Central Middle School marks an important milestone in our journey. It has proven that the Mindscreen experience® programme supports pupils' personal growth at the same time as providing staff with powerful tools, that underpin important school practices such as, managing behavioural incidents, and helping key-workers support SEN pupils.” Gav Devereux, Mindscreen

Adoption of a school-wide approach ensures the participation of teachers, pupils, and parents, fostering an environment of all-inclusive learning and growth. This innovative approach not only enriches pupils' lives, but informs and engages the key influencers in each child's life.

“Mindscreen has been an excellent tool for both pupils and staff to improve wellbeing and self-awareness. It has allowed our pupils to gain a greater understanding of themselves, their strengths and where they see themselves going in the future. Pupils have commented positively on the programme and have said it has allowed them to acknowledge parts of their personalities in a positive way that they have not been able to before.

Mindscreen has also been an insightful tool for staff when dealing with difficult behaviour incidents to allow us to gain further insight into how children respond in certain situations and why.” Rachel Reed, Head of Year 5 & Head of PSHE, Gosforth Central Middle School

By fostering self-awareness and self-confidence-crucial indicators of life success and happiness-Mindscreen aims to ensure children have the best start possible in life.

“The positive outcomes reported by Gosforth School are exciting because they clearly express the depth of impact our programme has on pupils, staff, and school practices.” Gav Devereux, Mindscreen

Looking ahead, the Mindscreen team remain committed to their purpose of helping children flourish through adapting resources for Y5 pupils, therefore enabling personal growth from an earlier age.

