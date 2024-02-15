Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Mullen Group Ltd.

2/15/2024 - 11:23 AM EST - MTY Food Group Inc. : Reported today financial results for its fourth quarter ended November 30, 2023. Revenues totaled $280 million, compared to $241.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income proved to be $16.4 million, compared to $7.1 million in the prior-year quarter. MTY Food Group Inc. shares T are trading down $6.71 at $51.63.









