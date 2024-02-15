Whistleblower Security: Visit Us At PDAC 2024 Convention In Toronto This March At Booth 6234N

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) West Vancouver--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Visit WhistleBlower Security at Booth #6234N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About WhistleBlower Security

WhistleBlower Security is a Canadian owned and operated ethics reporting and case management service provider. Since 2005, WBS has been dedicated to safeguarding hundreds of organizations against risk and fraud globally, while promoting and improving safe speak-up cultures, and ethical work environments. Our IntegrityCounts ethics hotline and case management Software as a Service has provided companies around the globe with a dedicated and dependable mechanism to collect anonymous reports of misconduct from employees while providing a tool for management to deter and prevent ongoing ethical concerns.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

WhistleBlower Security

Amanda Nieweler

1 (888) 921-6875

...



SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)