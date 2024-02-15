JETSETLIFE Launches World-Class Sports Tourism Platform

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - JETSETLIFE officially launched the world's premier sports travel marketplace today. The company's technology opens up access to pre-booked inventory not available elsewhere and exclusive access to prestigious sporting events around the world. It also offers a unique secondary marketplace allowing fans to list and trade even non-cancellable travel bookings just as easily as they buy and sell sports tickets today. JETSETLIFE helps fans and teams turn data into dollars.

The world's premier sports travel marketplace today has been launched.

The marketplace opens up access to pre-booked inventory not available elsewhere and exclusive access to prestigious sporting events around the world. The unique secondary marketplace allows fans to list and trade even non-cancellable bookings just as easily as they buy and sell sports tickets today.







About JETSETLIFE



Since 1984, the founders of JETSETLIFE have provided clients with world-class hospitality experiences at leading international sporting events. The company combines this expertise with world-class AI technology developed specifically for the travel industry and in use at some of the world's largest online travel agencies and a secondary marketplace for listing and trading travel and hospitality bookings. Please visit our website at .

