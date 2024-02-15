Event Tickets Center Emerges As Premier Destination For Usher Concert Tickets Amidst Soaring Demand

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Usher, Ludacris and Wicked Ticket Sales Skyrocket After Big Game

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Event Tickets Center (ETC) is a leader in ticket resale and is thrilled to announce Usher's upcoming Past Present Future tour . Tickets are now on sale and the tour starts in Usher's hometown of Atlanta, GA, on August 16.

Usher tickets on sale

Usher tickets on sale for Past Present Future tour

Following the electrifying, jaw-dropping big game on Sunday, it turned into a pop culture powerhouse, driving demand for fans to see the featured artists and shows live and in-person. According to data from Event Tickets Center , ticket sales for the artists featured throughout the game increased drastically as fans rushed to grab tickets.

First up, Usher didn't simply perform; he owned the halftime show, causing a 400% spike in fans trying to see him live, based on Google Analytics data from Event Tickets Center. It's like everyone suddenly remembered how cool it is to scream "Yeah" in unison. Fans young and old alike want to know where to get Usher tickets and how much they will cost. Current ticket prices start at $93 and average around $230 depending on location and seat selection. This is a tour that is poised to sell out in multiple cities, and popular ticket resellers such as Event Tickets Center are urging fans to secure their tickets while they're still available.

If you were one of the millions left in awe after Usher's electrifying halftime performance, get ready to experience even more of his unparalleled talent live in concert, with his upcoming Past Present Future tour . With tickets now available at Event Tickets Center , don't miss your chance to witness the magic of Usher's upcoming tour.

And let's not forget Ludacris , who hopped on stage with Usher to drop "Yeah" and had an 88% increase in ticket sales at Event Tickets Center for his shows.

The teaser for the Wicked movie , which aired during the big game, left viewers spellbound. Ticket searches for the Broadway musical Wicked skyrocketed by 289% at Event Tickets Center. That's not just a bump; that's a magical leap into the land of Oz-level excitement. Sunday's big game didn't just score touchdowns; it scored a cultural touchdown with Wicked fans, who are eager to experience the magic of that green witchy goodness

In the end, Sunday's big game proved it's more than just a game; it's a cultural juggernaut that sends shockwaves through the entertainment world. Fans aren't just watching; they're reacting, engaging, and rushing out to be part of the magic that their favorite stars promise to deliver. Thanks to the shows and ads, it's clear: when it comes to making waves in pop culture, this event is the MVP.

Contact Information

Jesse Morgan

Affiliate Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE: Event Tickets Center

View the original press release on newswire.