Runners And Walkers Unleashed Their Superpowers At The Be A Hero-Run4kids 5K Race & Color Run

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / The South Florida community, from competitive runners to casual joggers, walkers, stroller pushers, wheelchair racers, and even tail-waggers, laced up their sneakers and unleashed their superpowers at the 3rd annual Be A Hero-Run4Kids 5K Race and Color Run, at the David Posnack JCC (DPJCC) on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The event provided an exciting morning filled with community spirit, athletic prowess, and family-friendly activities. All proceeds from this event support the DPJCC Merlie's Giborim United and Lauren's Kids programs.

Ribbon cutting at the Be A Hero-Run4Kids 5k

Local elected officials, media personalities and representatives from Lauren's Kids and the David Posnack JCC

WPLG - Local 10 Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty Davis and BIG 105.9 Radio Morning Host Paul Castronovo, our masters of ceremonies, kicked off the event. We are grateful to all of our community dignitaries, members of the media, and elected officials who joined us for the annual Be A Hero-Run4Kids 5K Race.



U.S. Congresswoman, Debbie Wasserman-Schulz

State of Florida Senator and Lauren's Kids CEO & Founder, Lauren Book, Chairman, Ron Book, Esq.

Florida State Representative, Marie Woodson

Broward County Commissioners, Steve Geller, Michael Udine, Hazelle Rogers

Broward County Property Appraiser, Marty Kiar

City of Plantation Councilman, Louis Reinstein, Esq.

Cooper City Mayor, Greg Ross, Commissioner, Liza Mallozzi, and Jeremy Katzman

City of Pembroke Pines, Vice Mayor Iris Siple

CBS Sports Anchor Lesley Visser

CBS Miami Reporter, Peter D'Oench DPJCC CEO, Scott Ehrlich, and Board Chair, Scott Kleiman, Esq.

Each participant received an official race packet swag bag, courtesy of Gold Coast Beverages, featuring a dry-fit shirt sponsored by Ronald Book, P.A. and Lauren's Kids, and a chipped race bib courtesy of the Craig Zinn Automotive Group who also showcased their vintage fire truck and police car during the event for "amazinn" photo opportunities.

The USATF-certified course led participants through scenic routes, starting at the DPJCC campus and concluding at the JCC's Miami Dolphin Blue Turf Field. AccuChip Timing professionally timed the run, ensuring accuracy. The Posnack School Marching Band played as runners crossed the finish line and the Color Run finale, where participants were doused in an explosion of colors.

The post-race festivities included family-friendly activities and the race award ceremony. Miami Dolphin Alumni Hall of Fame Center Dwight Stephenson, Tight End Troy Drayton, Center Jeff Dellenbach, Wide Receiver Oronde Gadsden, and Safety Shawn Wooden participated in the awards ceremony. The Kids-Fun-Zone was equipped with an obstacle course, a bounce house, a DJ, mascots, face painting, glitter tattoos , and a photo opportunity with the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital "Catch the LOVE" activation. Local non-profit organizations provided valuable resources. Publix, PepsiCo, Bagel Boss, Pro-X International, and Menchie's Frozen Yogurt-Davie provided assorted breakfast foods for the VIP Superhero Character Breakfast where participants met their favorite superheroes.

Run participants supported the David Posnack JCC's Merlie's Giborim United, helping fund enrichment classes and summer camps for individuals of all ages with developmental disabilities, and Lauren's Kids programs, which focus on child sexual abuse prevention through education and awareness campaigns.

The success of this community effort was made possible by the generous support of participants, donors, and corporate sponsors. Special thanks to our corporate partners, Ronald L. Book, PA, Craig Zinn Automotive Group, Clear Channel Outdoor, Dade Media, Kofsky Weinger PA, Gold Coast Beverage, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Atlantic Bay Resort, Kalis, Kleiman & Wolfe, AK Building Services, Seascape Resort & Marina, Special Education Advocacy, Kramer, Green, Zuckerman, Greene & Buchsbaum, P.A. EZ Verify, Mobile Mike, Special Compass, Xcel Fitness Products, Imasa, Runners Depot.

About David Posnack JCC

The David Posnack Jewish Community Center is in the heart of southwest Broward County. Its mission: Enriching lives by connecting people through cultural, educational, social, recreational, and wellness programs in an environment of fun, friendship, and unity. The J is open to all and proudly guided by Jewish values. It serves all residents of the community, regardless of faith, age, or disability.

The JCC is a 501(c)(3) and is rated by GuideStar and Charity Navigator. For more information, visit dpjcc .

About Lauren's Kids

Lauren's Kids founder and CEO, Lauren Book, M.S. ED, is an internationally recognized child protection advocate, best-selling author, and Florida State Senator who works every day to protect childhood.

An official 501(c)(3) since 2007, Lauren's Kids educates adults and children about child sexual abuse prevention through in-school curricula, ADDY and EMMY Award-winning public awareness campaigns and speaking engagements worldwide. The foundation has helped advocate for the passage of nearly two dozen laws to support survivors and protect children from predators. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information

Cina Tucci

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

954-434-0499, ext. 107

Kayla Lott

[email protected]

845-476-4560

Related Images