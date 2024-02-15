Ascent Classical Academy Of Irmo Hires Inaugural Headmaster

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Local education leader Anna Unversaw joins the Ascent Classical team as the first headmaster for its campus opening Fall 2024 to serve the Irmo/Chapin communities.

IRMO, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Ascent ClassicalTM Academies (ACA) announces Anna Unversaw as the inaugural Headmaster for its Irmo, South Carolina, campus. The campus is one of two schools opening in Fall 2024 and the first two South Carolina campuses for ACA, founded in Golden, Colorado, where it successfully opened an additional five campuses.



ACA Headmaster Anna Unversaw



Anna Unversaw joins the Ascent ClassicalTM network with over six years of experience as a head of school and another seven years in education. Unversaw brings additional experience in leadership and management roles, including grant coordination for East Tennessee State University. Most recently, Unversaw worked as program lead with Lexington-Richland School District 5 in Irmo, South Carolina.

"We are excited for someone with local experience and knowledge to lead our Irmo campus," stated Matthew Vlahovich, Ascent ClassicalTM Academies Chief of Schools. "Mrs. Unversaw's commitment to her community aligns with our mission to provide an educational transformation for all children."

Originally from Columbia, South Carolina, Unversaw has earned three degrees from the University of South Carolina, including her bachelor's degree in government and international relations, master's degree in mass communications, and master's degree in educational leadership.

Ascent ClassicalTM Academy of Irmo will serve grades K-8 in its opening year and is located on Koon Road between I-26 and US-176. The school's mission is to train the minds and improve the hearts of young people through a classical, content-rich education in the liberal arts and sciences, with instruction in the principles of moral character and civic virtue in an orderly and disciplined environment.

