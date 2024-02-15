EACR Inc. Rebrands To Better Serve New York Businesses With Reliable Electronic Waste Management

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SAMR Inc. a top e-waste management firm in Hicksville, NY, is now EACR Inc., highlighting its commitment to innovation and quality. EACR Inc. pledges dependable and eco-friendly solutions to NY and nearby businesses, upholding rigorous environmental standards. With over 20 years of expertise, EACR Inc. offers tailored services, serving Tri-State, Delmarva, and Pennsylvania, prioritizing sustainability. EACR Inc. reiterates its dedication to eco-friendly e-waste management as it enters this new phase.

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / SAMR Inc. in Hicksville, NY, a trusted name in electronic waste management for over two decades, is pleased to announce its rebranding to EACR Inc. While the name has changed, the commitment to providing exceptional electronic waste management services to businesses in New York and surrounding states remains steadfast.

The rebranding to EACR Inc. reflects the company's evolution and dedication to innovation in the electronic waste management industry. With this change, EACR Inc. aims to enhance its brand identity while delivering the same reliable services that customers have come to know & trust over the years.

While the company name has changed, the ongoing commitment to excellence and sustainability in electronic waste management certainly has not. As EACR Inc. embarks on this new chapter, their mission remains unchanged: to provide accessible, affordable & effective e-waste recycling & asset management solutions to businesses, colleges, medical offices & other institutions in the Empire State and beyond.

For over 20 years, EACR Inc. has been a leader in electronic waste management, offering comprehensive services tailored to the needs of businesses of all sizes. From secure data destruction to environmentally friendly recycling practices, EACR Inc. ensures that electronic waste is handled responsibly and ethically, minimizing environmental impact while maximizing resource recovery.

Businesses in the Tri-State area, Delmarva, and Pennsylvania can rely on EACR Inc. to manage their electronic waste efficiently and effectively. The company's team of experts works closely with clients to develop customized solutions that meet their needs and compliance requirements. Whether it's accomplished through live load pickups, dumpster service, or collection events, EACR Inc. provides end-to-end support every step of the way.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, EACR Inc. adheres to the highest environmental standards in electronic waste management. The company follows strict protocols to ensure that electronic waste is recycled responsibly, preventing material from being directed to landfills and reducing the overall carbon footprint.

The importance of responsible electronic waste management is twofold for EACR Inc., as it pertains to both clients and the long-term health of our planet. As part of its rebranding to EACR Inc., the company is reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and dedication to providing businesses with environmentally friendly solutions for managing their electronic waste.

EACR Inc. looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence in e-waste management and serving as a trusted partner for businesses throughout the Mid-Atlantic & Delmarva regions. For more information about EACR Inc. and its electronic waste management services, visit them online .

About EACR Inc.:

EACR Inc. is a leading provider of electronic waste management solutions for businesses in the northeast United States. With over two decades of experience, they offer comprehensive services tailored to the needs of their clients, including secure data destruction, recycling in accordance with all state, local & federal regulations, and compliance support. The company is committed to sustainability and operates with the highest environmental standards in electronic waste management.

Media Contact:

