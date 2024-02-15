Grand Opening Of Coastal Vision Medical Group's Advanced Office In Orange, CA

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) State-of-the-Art Eye Care Facility Opens to Serve Orange County Community

ORANGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Coastal Vision Medical Group is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newly relocated office in Orange, CA, a move that signifies our growth and our commitment to providing state-of-the-art eye care services. Located at 363 S Main St #325, Orange, CA 92868 , the new facility is not just an expansion but a leap forward in our mission to deliver comprehensive eye care excellence.



Helen Caloggero Womens and Family Center



The new office, conveniently located near major freeways for easy access, features 10 exam lanes, expanded dual surgical suites, and a dedicated study and research arm. These enhancements are designed to offer our patients a more comfortable and technologically enriched environment, reflecting our promise to deliver the most advanced eye care treatments.

Dr. Dan B. Tran, MD, Founder & Medical Director , views the relocation as a milestone in Coastal Vision's journey: "This move is about more than just increasing our space; it's about advancing the quality of care we can provide to our community in Orange County."

The new Orange office is equipped with the latest diagnostic equipment and Alcon's complete Wavelight Refractive Suite that includes the FS200 femtosecond laser and the EX500 excimer laser. Coastal Vision physicians offer a comprehensive range of services such as Advanced Custom LASIK , EVO ICL , Cataract , and Microinvasive Glaucoma Surgery . This move is part of Coastal Vision's ongoing effort to ensure that patients receive the highest degree of personalized care using the best technology options available.

About Coastal Vision Medical Group:

Coastal Vision Medical Group is a physician-owned , premier eye care provider, established in 1999 with multiple locations servicing Orange County, Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, and the Inland Empire. We have five eye care centers with locations in Chino, Irvine, Long Beach, Newport Beach, and Orange. Our surgeons are highly trained and experienced in LASIK, Cataract Surgery, the treatment of Glaucoma, and other general ophthalmology conditions. Coastal Vision surgeons and optometrists actively participate in FDA clinical studies to further expand future medical and surgical offerings.

Embedded in our ethos, our tagline "Technique, Technology, Trust" encapsulates our mission to provide the best possible medical and surgical care to our patients utilizing the latest and best technology available.

Contact Information

Gina Valdemar

Director, Marketing & Business Development

[email protected]

(888) 501-4496

SOURCE: Coastal Vision Medical Group

View the original press release on newswire.