Productionglue (A TAIT Company) Expands Its Creative Services Offering With The Hiring Of Mo Husseini And Stephanie Gray

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / TAIT is proud to announce the dynamic addition of two industry trailblazers to the team, Mo Husseini and Stephanie Gray. They infuse an exciting blend of expertise, innovation, and passion to an already vibrant and accomplished award-winning creative team. They will work within the producing division of TAIT, known as production glue . The appointment of Husseini and Gray marks a significant enhancement in TAIT's creative arsenal, embodying the company's commitment to offering clients comprehensive, end-to-end solutions.

productionglue New Creative Services Team Members

Adam Davis, Stephanie Gray, Tom Bussey, Mo Husseini

"Mo and Stephanie's integration into our team marks a significant milestone," states Tom Bussey, CEO of production glue . "Their extraordinary talents and vision will not only complement but significantly enhance our creative endeavors, embodying the forward-thinking ethos that is fundamental to what we deliver to our clients."

From TAIT's headquarters in Lititz, Pennsylvania, CEO Adam Davis warmly welcomes the addition of Husseini and Gray to the team, highlighting the positive impact they are expected to bring. "Mo and Stephanie both embody the qualities we look for in leaders - bold, empathetic, deeply passionate, and committed to growing their teams. We are thrilled to welcome them to the team, and we are looking forward to exploring possibilities together."

Mo Husseini, Executive Creative Director

Mo Husseini's role focuses on translating our clients' goals into a creative vision that will deliver powerful results. With a rich background from Political Economics at U.C. Berkeley to roles at Industrial Light & Magic and Freeman, Husseini brings expertise in storytelling and innovation. He aims to elevate the quality of work and skillsets within the team, aligning closely with the business development team to expand the company's presence in the brand experience market. His strategy is centered on proactively engaging in the earlier stages of the client process, helping to foster a collaborative environment that drives outcomes and KPIs and strengthens client relationships. Husseini's contribution is crucial in integrating creative ideation ensuring excellence in both execution and strategic planning.

"I'm incredibly excited to be part of the dynamic and profoundly talented team," says Mo Husseini. "As someone whose career has always been about leveraging creativity to tell powerful stories, I'm all-in on the mission to create innovative work that elevates our already excellent creative output, deepens our client relationships, and moves us forward towards our long-term strategic goals-Integrating creativity into our projects and elevating the impact and effectiveness of everything we do."

Stephanie Gray, Director of Creative Services

Drawing on her rich professional background, including 12 years' experience at Nike and in the sports industry with the Seahawks and Sounders, Stephanie Gray is elevating the organization's creative services. Her expertise in brand development and marketing informs her strategy to expand beyond traditional services, integrating advanced storytelling, and cutting-edge technologies like VR and AR. Gray's focus includes streamlining processes and expanding the team, leveraging her past experiences to better meet a diverse range of client needs.

"I'm honored to be part of this team, and I see incredible potential for our creative services to reach new heights," says Stephanie Gray. "With a dynamic team and a forward-thinking approach, we're poised to redefine the industry's standards and deliver unparalleled experiences."

About production glue:

For over 17 years, production glue has been collaborating with innovative global brands including Nike, the NBA, Hulu, and Princeton University to create some of the most talked-about events of our time. In 2016, we became part of The TAIT Group, leveraging TAIT's global footprint and depth of technical expertise to produce out-of-this-world immersive activations both in-person and virtually, helping A-list celebrities, global CEOs, world leaders, and dignitaries shine from center-stage.

Website:

About TAIT:

TAIT brings extraordinary ideas to life, collaborating on visionary concepts, and delivering precision engineering, technical innovation, manufacturing, and production. Engineering complex movement for artists, brands, performing arts spaces, and venues around the world with industry-leading show control and automation technology.

Website:

