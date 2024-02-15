Transition Capital Partners Announces The Sale Of Highstreet IT Solutions

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Transition Capital Partners ("TCP"), a Southlake, TX-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the sale of its portfolio company, Highstreet IT Solutions ("Highstreet"). Highstreet was acquired by CIVC Partners ("CIVC") on February 6, 2024. Guggenheim Securities acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Transition Capital Partners and Highstreet.

About Highstreet:

Highstreet is a high-growth, IT services company that provides digital transformation services to state and local governments as well as the education market. Highstreet has over 25 years of successfully delivering ERP, HCM, CRM, and student system transformation outcomes using Oracle applications and infrastructure. Highstreet has spent a decade developing industry-leading tools and methodologies to deliver and support Oracle-based solutions in the SLED market.

About CIVC:

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in leading middle-market companies in the business services sector. CIVC partners with founders and management teams to help accelerate businesses through their next phase of growth.

About Guggenheim Securities:

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco.

About Transition Capital Partners:

Transition Capital Partners ("TCP") is a Southlake, TX-based private equity investment firm. Founded in 1993, TCP has successfully invested in over 50 middle-market companies spanning a diverse array of industries. TCP partners with management teams to build sustainable value in businesses over the long term. With three decades of proven success, we have a long track record of collaborating with our partners to accelerate the growth of our portfolio companies.

Contact Information

Andy Foskey

Managing Partner

[email protected]

SOURCE: Transition Capital Partners, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.