USA Launches Satellites Into Orbit To Track Hypersonic Weapons

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Falcon 9 rocket launched satellites into orbit to track
hypersonic weapons as part of the USSF-124 mission of the US Space
Force, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
Earlier, the Pentagon announced plans to launch satellites
designed to monitor hypersonic weapons into low-Earth orbit. Two of
them will be equipped with tracking devices for hypersonic and
ballistic missiles, and four will be part of the fighter escort
system.
HBTSS satellites (hypersonic and Ballistic Space Tracking
sensor) will allow the detection of hypersonic and ballistic
missiles, as well as other "modern weapons". It is expected that in
the next few weeks, specialists will conduct a series of tests and
checks to confirm the normal operation of the devices. Two years
have been allocated for further testing of satellites in orbit.
It should be noted that the American military-industrial
companies L3Harris Technologies and Northrop Grumman are engaged in
the preparation of satellites for HBTSS. In January 2021, the
companies received $122 million and $155 million from the Pentagon
for these purposes, respectively.
