IEA Raises Its Forecast For Global Oil Production In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Energy Agency (IEA) has raised its forecast
for global oil production in 2024 to a record 103.8 million barrels
per day, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
"As production in non-OPEC+ countries continues to exceed the
forecast, annual production is now expected to increase by 1.7
million barrels per day, to a record 103.8 million barrels per day
in 2024," the report says.
Last month, the IEA forecast an increase in oil production this
year to 103.5 million barrels per day.
Production growth is expected due to the USA, Brazil, Guyana and
Canada. These countries will increase their total oil production by
1.4 million barrels per day, while the United States accounts for
more than half of the increase in global production for the fourth
year in a row.
