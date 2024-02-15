Historical Objects Dating Back 12 Thousand Years Found In UK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the construction of a road in Leicestershire, Great
Britain, historical objects dating back 12,000 years ago were
discovered, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
Scientists from the Archaeological Research Service are
currently studying objects discovered during construction work on
the north and east Melton Mowbray Distributor road.
Mesolithic finds indicate that hunter-gatherer communities lived
in the area, and a number of agricultural tools, including Iron Age
pottery, animal bones and burnt stones, indicate agricultural
fields near valleys and rivers in the area.
At the same time, flint objects found in an ancient riverbed
prove that it was a tool for hunting deer.
MENAFN15022024000195011045ID1107858789
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.