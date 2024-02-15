Historical Objects Dating Back 12 Thousand Years Found In UK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the construction of a road in Leicestershire, Great Britain, historical objects dating back 12,000 years ago were discovered, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Scientists from the Archaeological Research Service are currently studying objects discovered during construction work on the north and east Melton Mowbray Distributor road.

Mesolithic finds indicate that hunter-gatherer communities lived in the area, and a number of agricultural tools, including Iron Age pottery, animal bones and burnt stones, indicate agricultural fields near valleys and rivers in the area.

At the same time, flint objects found in an ancient riverbed prove that it was a tool for hunting deer.