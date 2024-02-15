Ronaldo Equales Messi In Goals Without Penalty

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Portuguese striker of Al-Nasr FC, Cristiano Ronaldo equaled
Argentine striker Inter Miami Lionel Messi on goals excluding
penalties, Azernews reports, citing a post shared
by MessivsRonaldo on his social network X (formerly Twitter).
Recall that Ronaldo scored a goal in the first match of the 1/8
AFC Champions League with Saudi Al-Fahy (1-0). Thus, Ronaldo scored
the 713th goal of his career, excluding penalties. Lionel Messi has
the same number of goals.
Ronaldo has been playing for Al-Nasr since 2023. The player's
contract agreement with the club runs until 2025. Previously, the
Portuguese played for Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and
Sporting.
Messi, in turn, has been defending the colors of Inter Miami
since 2023. His contract with the club runs until 2025. Previously,
the Argentine played for PSG and Barcelona.
