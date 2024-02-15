Inflation In Argentina Exceeds 20 Percent In January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Inflation in Argentina in January amounted to 20.6% compared to
December, remaining one of the highest in Latin America, Azernews reports, citing the National Institute of
Statistics of Argentine.
"Consumer prices in January 2024 increased by 20.6% compared to
December, with an annual increase of 254.2%," the report says.
The Institute notes that a family of four must have an income of
596,823 thousand pesos (about $600) in order not to be considered
poor. Meanwhile, the average salary in Argentina is 300 thousand
pesos.
Inflation in Argentina in 2023 showed the worst result in more
than 30 years - at the end of 12 months it amounted to 211.4%.
