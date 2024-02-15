Luxembourg's Defense Minister Says Ukraine Aid Is Investment In NATO's Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Luxembourg invested 16% of its defense budget in support of Ukraine in 2022-2023.

The new Minister of Defense of Luxembourg, Yuriko Backes, who is taking part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers for the first time (in her position since November 17, 2023), told this to journalists on the sidelines of the summit of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The current international situation is very threatening, complex and dangerous. It has been almost two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, and this has had severe consequences both for Ukraine and for the world in general. For us as NATO, unity and solidarity remain absolutely important. For this, we must continue to strengthen the defense on the eastern flank," Backes said.

The minister recalled that the Armed Forces of Luxembourg are represented on NATO's eastern flank, in particular as part of ground units stationed in Romania and Lithuania.

"We must also strengthen our production of weapons and ammunition, as well as joint supplies... Of course, we must all invest in our defense, all of us, together," she said.

She said that Luxembourg would play an active role in strengthening defense capabilities and that the work on a "road map" in this matter was currently underway.

"And, of course, we must continue to support Ukraine, support its defense capability. We do it together. As Luxembourg, we invested 16% of our 2022-2023 defense budget in support of Ukraine, and we will also continue to be ambitious on defense. It is very important to help Ukraine, to continue this help, because it is an investment in our security, which remains vital, because the danger is real," Backes said.