Sikorski Calls On U.S. Congress To Pass Ukraine Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has called on the U.S. Congress to adopt an aid package for Ukraine.

He said this at a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

"I would like you to treat this as our joint appeal to the House of Representatives of the United States and personally to Speaker Mike Johnson to put the aid package to a vote in the House. [...] This is a crucial decision that will influence American credibility around the world," Sikorski said.

NATO will continue to support Ukraine with all available means - Stoltenberg

As was reported earlier, the U.S. Senate approved a bipartisan foreign aid bill that includes $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine.

On February 14, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson insisted on an in-person meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden before proceeding with the bill.

Photo: PAP