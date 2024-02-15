Ambassador: Production Of Drones And Ammunition Is Important In Defense Cooperation Between Ukraine And Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The process of opening joint Ukrainian-Polish enterprises in the defense sector is ongoing. In particular, there are already some developments in the development of combat drones and the production of ammunition and ammunition of various calibers.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrainian Radio by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych, Ukrinform reports.

In response to the question whether Poland will provide weapons to Ukraine and at what stage the work on the creation of joint defense enterprises is, the ambassador noted that one of the results of the visit of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to Kyiv was the announcement of a new military aid package for Ukraine. "I will not disclose details, but the package is significant. Poland is actively participating in the international coalitions already established to support Ukraine. By the way, Poland is a leader in the tank coalition. We are now creating a coalition in the IT industry to fight cybercrime by the Russian Federation. We see that the support in the defense sector is sincere, frank, and something that Poland also needs. Because the security of Poland itself depends on how successful Ukraine is in repelling the aggressor," Zvarych said.

According to him, the process of opening joint ventures in the defense industry is ongoing. "The main thing is that there is a mutual desire to have as many such joint projects for the production of weapons and repair of military equipment as possible. An important place is occupied by the development of combat drones and the production of ammunition, that is, ammunition of various calibers that we need now. There are already some developments. We are currently preparing a bilateral forum of defense industries to be held in the near future. There is interest from not only state-owned but also private Polish companies, so this is a very promising area of our cooperation. I think that in the defense industry we will always be in a win-win situation," the ambassador said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin that Putin should see that Europe will not abandon its support for Ukraine and that the countries of the Weimar Triangle (Poland, France, Germany) should play a leading role in this.