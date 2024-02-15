Putin Is Building His Policy On Example Of Hitler - Ukraine In OSCE

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In his latest interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly demonstrated that his policy is based on Hitler's Nazism.

This was stated by the acting Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna, Victoria Kuvshynnikova, at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Someone may ask where this extreme disregard for the lives of innocent people comes from? Vladimir Putin 's latest statements give a clear idea of its nature. As always, it was again a mixture of falsified history, disinformation and lies," the diplomat said.

Why's Anti-Western Rhetoric Is not a Bluff

According to her, Putin once again repeated that Ukraine allegedly never existed and that Ukrainians have never been another people. "This is exactly what Putin was guided by when he started his aggression against Ukraine 10 years ago. And this explains why Russia today is focused on ... destroying the Ukrainian nation. Because when someone denies someone's right to exist, it always ends in mass murder... Because such a denial always gives a false "reason" for genocidal atrocities," Kuvshynnikova said.

She emphasized that Putin's statements were more eloquent than ever. "It is now more than clear where Russia is copying its policy of racism from, after Putin said that "Hitler was forced to start a world war" because his neighbors were uncompromising about his territorial demands. Of course, it is ironic that Russia's so-called fight against neo-Nazism ended up justifying Nazism itself. However, was it not a hint that Ukraine should satisfy Russia's territorial claims?" - the diplomat noted.

n missile strike destroys electric substation in Lvi

Kuvshinnikova added that this demand is also repeated by Russian diplomats in the OSCE, stating the need to "recognize the realities on the ground" instead of implementing the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

She emphasized that the international community should provide Ukraine with "everything it needs to win" so that Russian aggression does not become an encouragement for "potential aggressors in other parts of the world."

As reported by Ukrinform, the notorious American TV host Tucker Carlson interviewed Vladimir Putin, in which he presented the full-scale invasion of Ukraine as an attempt to return "historically Russian lands."

The Russian dictator also said that "the Poles got too excited" and "forced Hitler to start World War II with them."