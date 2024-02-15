Woman Killed, Two Men Wounded As Russians Shell Village In Donetsk Region With Uragan MLRS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly woman was killed and two men were wounded in the shelling of Zorya village in the Illinivska community, Donetsk region.

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At around 17:00, the Russians shelled the village with Uragan [MLRS], killing an 83-year-old woman and wounding two men aged 71 and 41,” the report reads.

Russian shelling kills four people inregion, two of them in Avdiivka

It is noted that the shelling damaged eight private houses, a multi-storey building and a school.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were killed by shelling in Vilkhuvata village in the Kharkiv region.