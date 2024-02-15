Woman Killed, Two Men Wounded As Russians Shell Village In Donetsk Region With Uragan MLRS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly woman was killed and two men were wounded in the shelling of Zorya village in the Illinivska community, Donetsk region.
The Donetsk Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"At around 17:00, the Russians shelled the village with Uragan [MLRS], killing an 83-year-old woman and wounding two men aged 71 and 41," the report reads.
It is noted that the shelling damaged eight private houses, a multi-storey building and a school.
As reported by Ukrinform, three people were killed by shelling in Vilkhuvata village in the Kharkiv region.
