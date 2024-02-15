Turkic.World Media Platform, Youth Education Support Public Association Sign Mou (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The first
unified media platform of Turkic-speaking countries Turkic
and the Youth Education Support Public Association have signed a
memorandum of partnership, Trend reports.
The memorandum was signed by Rufiz Hafizoglu, deputy director of
Trend International Information Agency, and Aynura Salmanli,
chairperson of the Youth Education Support Public Association.
According to the memorandum, the media platform Turkic
became the official media partner of the Youth Education Support
Public Association.
Rufiz Hafizoglu informed about the activities of the media
platform and emphasized that the Turkic media platform highly
appreciates the cooperation with the Youth Education Support Public
Association and is ready for further cooperation in various
spheres.
He noted that the media platform is also interested in
acknowledging talented youth.
Chairperson of the Youth Education Support Public Association
Aynura Salmanli noted that young people are currently showing great
interest in the media and press. Young people are not aware of the
process of covering any information on social media. She believes
it would be useful for them to receive detailed information in this
field, and conduct joint trainings, and workshops in this field
together with Turkic media platform. Salmanli also mentioned
the possibility of cooperation with the Turkic media platform
within the framework of the Intern Academy project implemented in
partnership with the Association, so that young people interested
in journalism could take advantage of the opportunity.
Meanwhile, the Youth Education Support Public Association was
registered with the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on August 30, 2012, and is a leader in the support of
youth policy, and steps taken in this field. The NGO implements
numerous projects in various directions, which play an important
role in the youth sector.
To note, during the past period, the Turkic media platform
was presented at the Turkic Council Media Forum in Istanbul in 2021
and became the official media partner of the 25th International
Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Small and Medium Business
Development Agency and the Independent Industrialists and
Entrepreneurs Association of Turkey (MÜSİAD). At the same time,
Turkic acted as the official media partner of the Aerospace
and Technology Festival Teknofest -2022
The exhibition "Xətt Sənəti" (Art of Calligraphy) organized by
the Türkiye's company Albayrak Group and Trend News Agency was held
at the National Museum of Arts of Azerbaijan on October 6, 2023,
with the support of Turkic and Alport Baku.
In addition, the media platform was a partner of various events
held in the country. Thus, on December 11, Turkic was
selected as the official media partner of the Food and Agriculture
Forum held in Baku MÜSİAD Azerbaijan.
Besides, the Turkic media project signed a memorandum of
partnership with Istanbul Commercial University, Turkish Balykesir
University, Azerbaijan Theology Institute, and Turkish Human Rights
and Freedoms Humanitarian Aid Foundation (İHH).
The opening ceremony of the central office of the Turkic
media platform, a joint project of Trend International Information
Agency and Albayrak Media Group of Türkiye, was held on July 24
last year.
