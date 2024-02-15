Azerbaijani Parliament Session To Convene Tomorrow (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The regular session of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on February 16, Trend reports.

The meeting will start at 10:00 (GMT+4).

The agenda of the meeting includes the following issues:

1. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Water Supply and Drainage (first reading).

2. Draft law on amendments to the Consular Charter of the Republic of Azerbaijan approved by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 782 of February 8, 1994 (first reading).

3. Draft law on making amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).

4. Draft law on making amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Military Duty and Military Service" (second reading).

5. Draft law on making amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On Automobile Roads" (second reading).

6. Draft law on making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Food Security" (second reading).

7. Draft law on making amendments to the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

