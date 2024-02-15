Azerbaijani Parliament Session To Convene Tomorrow (UPDATED)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The regular
session of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on February 16,
Trend reports.
The meeting will start at 10:00 (GMT+4).
The agenda of the meeting includes the following issues:
1. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Water Supply and
Drainage (first reading).
2. Draft law on amendments to the Consular Charter of the
Republic of Azerbaijan approved by the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan No. 782 of February 8, 1994 (first reading).
3. Draft law on making amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of
the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).
4. Draft law on making amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan
Republic "On Military Duty and Military Service" (second
reading).
5. Draft law on making amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan
Republic "On Automobile Roads" (second reading).
6. Draft law on making amendments to the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan "On Food Security" (second reading).
7. Draft law on making amendments to the Urban Planning and
Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107858770
