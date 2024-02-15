Relations With Azerbaijan Strategically Important For Lithuania - Lithuanian Charge D'affaires

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Relations with
Azerbaijan are strategically significant for Lithuania, Lithuanian
Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Viktoras Dagilis said during the
event on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of the Lithuanian
State, Trend reports.
"Friendly relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan are
continuing. Lithuania has always supported the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan and the relations between the two countries
are of strategic importance. The cordial relations between the
sides, including governmental bodies and Presidents, as well as
friendship between the peoples serve as the foundation of our
relations. I am very glad to celebrate Independence Day in a
country that cherishes its independence very much," he noted.
Dagilis also emphasized that although geographically Lithuania
and Azerbaijan are far apart, they are united by a common history,
mutual respect, cooperation, and values such as solidarity,
struggle for independence, and respect for multicultural
heritage.
"The development of the Lithuanian community in Azerbaijan is
also a testament to the high level of relations between our
countries," he added.
