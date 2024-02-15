Azerbaijan, Lithuania Actively Develop Economic Co-Op - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Economic
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania is actively
developing, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev said
during the event on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of the
Lithuanian State, Trend reports.
"After Azerbaijan and Lithuania regained state independence,
relations between our countries have continuously developed. Mutual
visits have been made at the level of heads of state and
government, speakers of parliaments and members of government.
Regular political dialog between our countries has created a basis
for expanding cooperation in economic and humanitarian spheres. It
is no coincidence in 2023, the volume of bilateral trade between
the countries increased by about 60 percent compared to 2022," the
deputy minister said.
Rzayev emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and
Lithuania are based on historical traditions.
"We are confident that thanks to our joint efforts, relations
between Azerbaijan and Lithuania will continue to strengthen in the
coming years for the benefit of our countries and peoples," Rzayev
said.
