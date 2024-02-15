Azerbaijan, Lithuania Actively Develop Economic Co-Op - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania is actively developing, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev said during the event on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of the Lithuanian State, Trend reports.

"After Azerbaijan and Lithuania regained state independence, relations between our countries have continuously developed. Mutual visits have been made at the level of heads of state and government, speakers of parliaments and members of government. Regular political dialog between our countries has created a basis for expanding cooperation in economic and humanitarian spheres. It is no coincidence in 2023, the volume of bilateral trade between the countries increased by about 60 percent compared to 2022," the deputy minister said.

Rzayev emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania are based on historical traditions.

"We are confident that thanks to our joint efforts, relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania will continue to strengthen in the coming years for the benefit of our countries and peoples," Rzayev said.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel